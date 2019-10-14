A number of transit systems worldwide have signed contracts with fare solutions vendor Cubic to modernize their collection methods — that includes accepting contactless payment mediums like Google Pay. But for those who rely on a weekly or monthly pass to commute on the metro, they've still had to resort to a physical Oyster or Clipper or what-have-you card. Now, Cubic and Google are working together to allow Google Pay to take in transit cards.

This means that instead of using a bankcard or your Google Pay balance to continually pay your fare (and potentially missing out on zone- or frequency-based savings schemes), you'll be able to use the system's own transit card through your phone at NFC faregates. You can use and reload prepaid value onto the card or go for multi-ride or time-based passes if you so wish.

Cubic says it is actively working to enhance its current modernization work with Transport for London, the New York MTA, Miami-Dade Transit, and San Francisco Bay Area agencies participating in the Clipper Card program with to enabled their system cards on Google Pay.

Both Apple Pay and Google Pay support transit passes, but take-up has been slow as many transport providers have been left to figure out how to update their older fare collection systems — as far as we know, TriMet in Portland, Oregon, is the only agency in the U.S. to make its card available on both mobile platforms. As Cubic is a large-scale contractor, it is able to deploy APIs to more customers in a timely fashion.

That said, many transport networks are either only beginning or are still phasing towards next-gen fare collection, so you might have to wait a while to use your transit card with Google Pay.