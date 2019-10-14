Sweeping and vacuuming are, for my money, the worst household tasks, especially if you have pets. Thankfully, we live in a time when you can outsource those most terrible of chores to a robot. Eufy's RoboVac 15C is already on the more affordable end of the scale at it's MSRP of $250, but today, you can get it for even less. It's currently $170 on Amazon.

The 15C has a lot of desirable traits for a robot vacuum: it works on hardwood and carpet, can clean for up to 100 minutes at a stretch, and is Wi-Fi connected, so you can start and stop it using an app or the Google Assistant.

You can only get this price today, so get a move on. The vacuum is available in black or white, but the deal only applies to the black model. Hit the link below to check it out and order a robot butler (butlers clean, right?) of your very own.