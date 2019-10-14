Welcome to Monday. Some of you may have had the day off, some of you elected to take the floater holiday later, and the rest of you had to work. Whatever your situation, I have some app sales for y'all to check out.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Luzicon Icon Pack for Nova/Apex/Evie/ADW launcher $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

Games