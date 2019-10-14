Article Contents
Welcome to Monday. Some of you may have had the day off, some of you elected to take the floater holiday later, and the rest of you had to work. Whatever your situation, I have some app sales for y'all to check out.
Free
Apps
- Equalizer Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Scientific Calculator with Complex Numbers $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Numberwiz $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Genetic Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Speed Camera Radar (PRO) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Scientific Diet Clock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Games
- Light Vs Dark $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Learn Mandarin - HSK 1 Hero $8.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Defense of Egypt TD Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Heroes Defender Fantasy - Epic Tower Defense Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hills Legend HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword - Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Merge Battle Planes PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Luzicon Icon Pack for Nova/Apex/Evie/ADW launcher $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Fussy Vegan Ingredient Guide $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 hours
- Accam Dashcam $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Hike Tracker - Hiking App with GPS navigation $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Book of Shadows $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- doubleTwist Pro music player (FLAC/ALAC & Gapless) $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn C Programming Pro $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Telegra.ph X PRO $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 6 days
- Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $2.20 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Ravensword: Shadowlands 3d RPG $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Bury me, my Love $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Russian Car Driver ZIL 130 Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Construction Simulator PRO $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Solitaire Dungeon Escape 2 $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dark Quest 2 $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mega Maker - Build Levels $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Defend Your Castle $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Paper - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Watch Face - Minimal & Elegant for Android Wear OS $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
