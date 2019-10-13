We don't have many questions left when it comes to the Google Pixel 4 — chief among the few unknowns being final pricing and retail availability. But even those last lingering concerns should be addressed in just a few days at the upcoming Made by Google hardware event in New York City. On October 15th, your Android Police editors will be among those in attendance to cover the anticipated Pixel 4 unveiling. Do you plan on watching live?

Google has already pushed up a link for the YouTube livestream (embedded just above), which you can bookmark or relegate to a background tab in anticipation. At the time of writing, we're still two days out from the stream itself, which is set to begin at 10AM PT/ 1PM ET on October 15th.

With the sheer volume of leaks over the last few months, we expect more in the way of confirmation than surprise. The Pixel 4 has probably given up most of its secrets, but announcements regarding other products could have some novelty left in them. In addition to the phone, we are anticipating a new Nest Mini to replace the Home Mini, plus an Assistant-equipped Nest Wifi, new Pixelbook Go, and maybe even a replacement for the Pixel Buds. We might also hear more about Stadia, and even then, Google may still have a surprise or two in store for us.

Have you cleared your calendar for Google's next big hardware reveal, or will you depend on sites like ours to give you a summary later?

Will you tune in for the Made by Google launch event? Yep, I plan to watch.

Maybe, haven't decided yet.

My schedule won't allow me to.

Nope, I won't be watching. View Results