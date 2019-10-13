Welcome to the roundup of the latest Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a new Digimon game that offers single-player and PvP battles, a fantastic action game themed around Lovecraft's horrors, and the continuation of the Xenowerk series with a competent offshoot strategy title. So without further ado, here are the more notable Android games released the week of October 7th, 2019.

DIGIMON ReArise

Digimon ReArise is the latest branded RPG brawler on the Play Store, and much like similar free-to-play games, it's stuffed with in-app purchases. While the graphics are pleasant, and the gameplay is fairly accessible, performance issues are present, and loading screens are long. While connection issues are common for new releases, you'd think Bandai Namco would have the funds to properly test its mobile games before they are published. Hopefully, these issues are sorted quickly, so that fans can enjoy the game unencumbered.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

The Last Roman Village

The Last Roman Village is a sidescrolling city-builder with a slew of battle mechanics in the mix. It will be your job to build and manage up to 10 structures for your city, and it will also be your job to recruit soldiers to then send them out to battle your foes. It's a fairly basic setup found in many mobile strategy games, though I have to say the art is inviting, and it's nice to see a game that forgoes 3D graphics for something little more accessible. It also doesn't hurt that this is a premium release, which means you won't have to worry about any IAPs or advertisements.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Gangsters 1920

Gangsters 1920 is a premium release that offers an isometric adventure game themed around a '20s detective. Each playthrough is randomly generated, which means you can repeatedly play without ever knowing how each session will turn out. Primarily you'll have to hunt down the gangsters responsible for a national bank robbery, but since this is a gritty noir detective title, you'll never know who you can trust.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Grobo

Grobo is an enjoyable puzzle-platformer where you'll use gravity to your advantage by shifting your movement from the floors to the walls to the ceilings. This mechanic allows you to navigate each stage in its entirety, which is where the puzzle aspects come into play. It will be up to you to figure out the proper path to each goal, which is often harder than you would expect from small levels, but that's what makes the game so fun. The graphics may not offer the best design out there, but luckily the solid gameplay shines.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Lovecraft's Untold Stories

Lovecraft's Untold Stories is a premium action game themed around Lovecraft and his many horrific creatures. The gameplay offers an action roguelike where you'll fight cultists and many monsters while improving your gear and solving puzzles. It's also worth pointing out that there is a free version available so that interested parties can take a look at the game without going out of pocket. So if you'd like to check out the free version before committing to a $10 game, you can find it here.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Sonic Samurai

Sonic Samurai is something of an odd release. First off, it's a tie-in product for Bose AR glasses, so it won't work if you don't own a pair. Second, this is a virtual reality game where you'll hold your phone in your hands to then swipe your arms in the air as if you were holding a sword. When the game is paired with the Bose glasses, this movement will be tracked as you pretend to slay your foes, which is the entire point of the game.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Bombr.io

Bombr.io mixes together the fun of the Bomberman series with an io game to create a hectic bomb-dropping title packed with explosions. There are 60 characters to collect, and plenty of powerups will be at your disposal, and of course, the goal of the game is to reach the highest score possible, which means your bomb-dropping skills will have to be up to par if you'd like to compete.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Krystopia: A Puzzle Journey

Krystopia: A Puzzle Journey is an escape room game where you'll solve puzzles so that you can move to the next room. The first thing you'll probably notice is that the graphics are very pleasant, and luckily the puzzle-based gameplay holds its own, though some may feel these puzzles are a little easy. There's an optional augmented reality mode for those that would like to explore these puzzles in the real world, though it would appear there are a few issues with this mode, which isn't surprising because AR rarely works reliably without perfect lighting.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Xenowerk Tactics

Xenowerk Tactics is the latest release from Pixelbite, and it's a sequel of sorts for the original Xenowerk action game. This time around, you can expect a strategy title that plays a lot like the X-Com series. It will be your job to deploy squads on expeditions in order to explore a wild landscape. You'll use skills, traits, and mutations to mitigate the dangers of this environment by controlling your squad in real-time combat against hordes of mutants. This is a single-player offline game, so an internet connection isn't required to play, and thanks to a robust cloud saving feature, you can store up to 10 separate saves online.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $6.99 a piece (single purchase to unlock the full game)

Cubiti Hyper Dash!

Cubiti Hyper Dash! is an early access release that offers a casual endless runner. It will be your job to reach as far as you can by tapping on the playfield to move your character away from any obstacles. This can be tough to do, but since you're earning currency as you play, you'll eventually be able to unlock new characters that can help you along your journey to see just how far you can make it.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $11.99

Cartoon Network Fusion

Cartoon Network Fusion mixes together idle gameplay with fusion mechanics, and it's an early access release. Your job is to combine matching CN characters in order to unlock new characters, of which there are 35 to collect from CN shows such as Steven Universe, Gumball, Ben 10, Powerpuff Girls, We Bare Bears, Adventure Time, Craig of the Creek, and OK, K.O.! Let's Be Heroes. At its core, this is a F2P casual game for fans of all ages, though in-app purchases are included.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $14.99

Nood Climbrs

Nood Climbrs comes from Noodlecake Studios. As you can see, this is an odd game with minimalist art. It will be your job to reach new heights by climbing higher and higher by stretching your character's arms and legs to the available holds on each wall. The tricky bit is that each grasp will wear down your energy, so you'll have to plan out your moves carefully. This mechanic is what makes the game challenging, which is why you'll have to grind for the many customizations available in the game. Basically, Nood Climbrs is a casual time-waster, and it fills its role nicely.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $17.99

Exactamundo: World Trivia Tour

Exactamundo: World Trivia Tour is just that, a trivia game that contains questions that revolve around the planet Earth and its history. So if you've ever wanted to meet all the stars from world history, like Cleopatra, Lincoln, or Gandhi while answering over 2000 questions, Exactamundo: World Trivia Tour is what you've been looking for. You can expect detailed pics and elaborate answers that are useful for learning, so even if you are a history buff, you may actually pick up some new knowledge while you play.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $19.99

Real Driving Sim

Real Driving Sim is a new release from Ovidiu Pop, a studio that's all about simulation games. In this particular release, you can expect 80 vehicles to drive and a large open-world map to explore. There are over 20 cities on offer, and the terrain consists of highways, deserts, snow, and mountains, which should keep players busy for a good while. Since this is a sim game, you may be wondering the purpose of playing, and luckily there are a bunch of different tasks you can complete while driving, which is the primary goal of the game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $27.99

BLEACH Mobile 3D

Bleach Mobile 3D comes from Koramgame and is described as a 3D MMORPG that contains plenty of action mechanics. This is an open-world game, which means you are free to explore the large 3D environment, and battles will take place in real-time, and of course, there's an optional multiplayer aspect to these battles. While I can't say Bleach Mobile 3D differs much from the multitude of MMOs on the Play Store, I'm sure Bleach fans will still get a kick out of exploring familiar environments such as Kurosaki Clinic, Urahara Shop, the Rukon District, and Las Noches.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Overloot - Loot, Merge & Manage your gear!

Overloot is an action-based puzzler where you'll slide tiles to merge your gear. You'll also be able to upgrade your hero, which should help your success when facing off against the game's many bosses. So if you enjoy sliding puzzles that offer a few RPG mechanics, Overloot fills this niche nicely. Just watch out for the heavy use of in-app purchases in this title.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Empire: Age of Knights - New Medieval MMO

Empire: Age of Knights is another free-to-play MMO that arrived on the Play Store this week, but unlike most MMOs, this game is more a city builder along the lines of Clash of Clans. All the expected mechanics are there, such as building and resource management as well as trade and cooperation with other kingdoms. Essentially you'll build and customize your very own medieval castle to then trade or fight your way to total domination.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

The Addams Family - Mystery Mansion

At first, you'd think that The Addams Family - Mystery Mansion is a seasonal release appropriate for Halloween, but that's not the entire purpose of this title since it's also a tie-in product for a movie that hit theatres across the country two days ago. You see, this "game" is actually an advertisement for a film, and better yet, it's also filled with in-app purchases. That's right, PIXOWL would like everyone to pay to play their advertisement for a movie no one asked for. That's mobile gaming for you, enjoy.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

