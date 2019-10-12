Usually, if you want to find a deal on a new gadget, you either have to wait for a few months, grab it refurbished, or buy it during shopping festivals like Black Friday. For some reason, the brand-new Jabra Elite 75t true wireless Bluetooth earbuds (which we haven't even had a chance to review yet) are available for pre-order over at Jabra.com at a marked-down price of $130 (down from $180), thanks to two stackable promo codes.

To avail of this deal, you need to use the following two promo codes — CPERKS20 and 19081010off. This brings the price down to $129.59, with free shipping if you select Standard or Fast.

To sweeten the pot further, you can avail of 5% cashback by using PayPal Checkout and then paying with a Chase Freedom credit card, as Chase offers 5% cashback for all PayPal Checkout transactions during Q4 2019 (you will need to activate this from the Chase Freedom Calendar page first).

The Jabra Elite 75T is the successor to the excellent Elite 65t, one of the few true-wireless earbuds to win a 'Most Wanted' award. The 75t upgrade finally brings USB-C charging, along with improved battery life.

I was able to pre-order a pair for myself, with an expected ship date of November 4th (which happens to be my birthday!), but I don't see this deal lasting too long, so grab a pair if you've been fancying a new pair of Bluetooth earphones.

