The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro received Android 10 not long after the Pixels, but there is no shortage of bugs affecting the update. If you're on the Open Beta release track, OnePlus is now rolling out the first beta release since the public rollout of Android 10.

This update almost entirely consists of bug fixes, which is to be expected ⁠— the major Android update with a bunch of new features rolled out to the 7 and 7 Pro less than a month ago. Here's the full changelog:

System Added hide option in the Settings for Game Space (Game Space - Hide Game Space)

Optimized GPS performance

Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Repaired the crash issue with Settings caused by WhatsApp notification settings

Fixed the issue with shadows when using the bottom side swipe gesture to return to the screen

Fixed the issue with power usage while connected to Bluetooth Headphones

Fixed the unusual display issue of screen switches between Portrait and Landscape Mode

Fixed the crash issue with recent apps while using navigation gestures

Recovered the Bluetooth connection icon in the status bar

Fixed the blank screen issue with apps

Fixed the crash issue with the Alert Slider

Optimized the performance of Messages Zen Mode Added Activity mode to enable users to share their experience with other OnePlus users around the world OnePlus Switch Optimized performance and experience to adapt to Android 10

The OTA has already started to go out, so if you have a OnePlus 7 or 7 Pro in the Open Beta program, you should get this update soon. The manual download link doesn't seem to be available from OnePlus' website, but someone should be able to pull the OTA zip soon.