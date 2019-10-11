Rumors are starting to circulate about a possible 'Note 10 Lite,' which is believed to be a cheaper Galaxy Note set for release in Europe. Now it seems at least one more Lite phone is in development, which could be a surprise entry in the ageing Galaxy S10 lineup.

SamMobile reports that Samsung is working on a phone designated as SM-G770F, which is expected to be called the Galaxy S10 Lite upon release. The hardware is reportedly identical to that of the still-unreleased Galaxy A91, which is equipped with a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, a 6.7-inch screen, 45W fast charging, and Android 10.

It would already be odd for Samsung to dilute its flagship smartphone lineup with even more models, but adding a new entry to the S10 lineup only a few months before the S11 series will become available is even stranger. Furthermore, the new 'Lite' phone would surpass the Galaxy S10e in both features and performance, except when it comes to cameras.

I'm interested to see how Samsung would position a supposed Galaxy S10 Lite. Would it be marketed as a budget alternative to the upcoming S11 series? Could it see a release in North America? We'll have to wait and see.