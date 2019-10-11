Smart carbon monoxide and smoke detector Nest Protect can be a life saver, but in contrast to regular old 'dumb' smoke alarms, it needs to be connected to Wi-Fi to play to its strengths. The device used to fall short in this regard when you wanted to change your network's SSID or password: You'd have to remove and re-add it to your Nest account's configuration. Well, no more – an update to the Nest app lets you adjust Wi-Fi settings on your 2nd gen Nest Protect right from the application.

Once you have the new version, you can change your Wi-Fi credentials by heading to Settings > Home > Home Wi-Fi help. Here, you choose the device you want to update and then tap Start. Simple enough, yet a very welcome improvement. We haven't received the update over at APK Mirror just yet, but you can check back later to see if it's available.