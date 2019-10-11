OS update season is always my favorite time of the year. Like clockwork, the next version of Android is released with a bunch of new fixes, features, and fanfare for the future of the world's most popular mobile platform. Unfortunately, new software usually means some old apps are bound to break. For LG webOS TV owners who are suffering from a borked LG TV Plus app following the Android 10 upgrade, we've got some good news for you.

If you own an LG webOS-based TV and you've recently updated your phone to Android 10, you've probably noticed that the LG TV Plus app has suffered a bit of a functional breakdown. Even worse, LG's temporary "fix" wasn't much help:

The official @LGUS TV Plus app is embarrassingly bad. Well, for one, it crashes on my OnePlus 7 Pro, hence I can't use it. So I went to check out the reviews. This gem is their official how-to-fix-it response. Steps 5 and 7 are especially 😂.https://t.co/MGlQ0yjHSr pic.twitter.com/3U8JppBTR1 — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) September 14, 2019

Luckily, the wait for an actual fix is finally over. The latest 4.7.0 version of the LG TV Plus app promises to resolve crashing issues and restore compatibility with any devices running Android 10. This update is rolling out now via the Play Store, and you can also grab it directly from APK Mirror.