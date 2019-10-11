4K TV prices just keep dropping. This product category was once exclusively populated with sets priced in the thousands of dollars, but now it includes TVs at a wide variety of price points. As we've noted in the past, TCL's 4K offerings are an excellent choice for those looking to upgrade on a budget. The 55" model from TCL's 6 Series is currently on sale for $429.99 at Best Buy—which includes $70 in savings off its already reduced list price.

TVs in this series feature 4K LED displays with Dolby Vision HDR, 3 HDMI inputs, and a single USB port for connecting devices. Although, you may not need to connect many devices as the built-in Roku software offers access to thousands of apps and channels.

Best Buy typically sells this model for only $500—already undercutting the competition by $30. When combined with this new discount, buyers can save a total of $100 when compared to other retailers.