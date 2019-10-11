Authy is one of the better known two-factor authentication apps out there, but there's one thing a lot of its users gripe with: Only a limited amount of pre-defined icons for accounts exist, leaving many smaller (and even bigger) services without proper visual identification. That's about to change as the latest beta of Authy, v24, lets you search for the right logo in an extensive database.

You can edit the logo in Authy v24 by searching for the correct one in a database provided by the app.

The beta revamps the interface that previously allowed you to choose a logo from a small list of pre-defined services and generic icons. Instead of this list, you'll now see a search bar that helps you find the correct visuals for your account. The underlying database is much bigger than the old list, and our own Artem Russakovskii reports that he added the correct logos to more than a dozen accounts that used to be stuck on generic icons. Sadly, cross-device sync doesn't seem to work for these logos yet, but this is a beta, so it this might come at a later stage of development.

Previous versions only let you choose a logo from a small pool of preset services and generic icons.

You can get the beta by signing up for it over at the Play Store or by downloading it from APK Mirror.