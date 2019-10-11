If you've been wanting a wire-free security system but the high cost has been holding you back, there is an excellent deal at Best Buy on the Arlo Pro 2 single-camera system. It usually sells for $250 but as one of the retailer's Deals of the Day you can pick it up for just $180 ($70 off).

While the Arlo Pro 2 has been joined since its launch by the Arlo Ultra and the just-released Arlo Pro 3, it's nevertheless still a great product and a good buy due to its attractive features: the ability to record 1080P videos with night vision, 2-way audio capability, and its best feature by far, the 7 days of free cloud recording Arlo offers.

In order to get this deal for $180, there is one thing you have to note: After landing on the Best Buy page, do not click on any of the options for "Numbers of Cameras Included." Just go right ahead to "Add to Cart" and proceed with the purchase, otherwise you won't get this discount. For some reason, even clicking "1" will pull up another version of the bundle, which doesn't qualify for the deal.

I've been using my Arlo Pro 2 system problem-free for the past two years and I can personally attest to its great performance, reliability, and ease-of-use. Hurry over to Best Buy now and get yours before the deal ends later today.