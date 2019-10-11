The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro received Android 10 not long after the Pixels, but there is no shortage of bugs affecting the update. If you're on the Open Beta release track, OnePlus is now rolling out the first beta release since the public rollout of Android 10.
This update almost entirely consists of bug fixes, which is to be expected — the major Android update with a bunch of new features rolled out to the 7 and 7 Pro less than a month ago. Here's the full changelog:
System
- Added hide option in the Settings for Game Space (Game Space - Hide Game Space)
- Optimized GPS performance
- Improved system stability and fixed known issues
- Repaired the crash issue with Settings caused by WhatsApp notification settings
- Fixed the issue with shadows when using the bottom side swipe gesture to return to the screen
- Fixed the issue with power usage while connected to Bluetooth Headphones
- Fixed the unusual display issue of screen switches between Portrait and Landscape Mode
- Fixed the crash issue with recent apps while using navigation gestures
- Recovered the Bluetooth connection icon in the status bar
- Fixed the blank screen issue with apps
- Fixed the crash issue with the Alert Slider
- Optimized the performance of Messages
Zen Mode
- Added Activity mode to enable users to share their experience with other OnePlus users around the world
OnePlus Switch
- Optimized performance and experience to adapt to Android 10
The OTA has already started to go out, so if you have a OnePlus 7 or 7 Pro in the Open Beta program, you should get this update soon. The manual download link doesn't seem to be available from OnePlus' website, but someone should be able to pull the OTA zip soon.
- Source:
- OnePlus Forums
Comments