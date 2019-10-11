Back in September, Amazon announced a myriad of new TV devices that would be gradually released in the following months. Among them was the revamped Fire TV cube, which is now available for purchase on the company's site.

If you're unfamiliar with the product, it was initially released last year and was a combination of an Echo speaker and a regular Fire TV stick. The new device is naturally an improved version, which is designed to be twice as powerful as the previous one. It also supports what Amazon calls "Local Voice Control," which means voice commands such as "Alexa, go home" and "Alexa, select number one" work four times faster than with the older cube.

The all-new Fire TV Cube is up for sale in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan, and costs $120 in America.