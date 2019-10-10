YouTube TV’s recent availability on Fire TV has already expanded the app's reach to many more potential customers, but Google obviously doesn’t want to stop there. The company is getting a bit generous ahead of the festive season by extending the service’s free trial period from the usual five days, hoping to gain new paid subscribers in the process.

Existing YouTube TV subscribers have recently been receiving an email with a shareable two-week trial code and a message encouraging them to get their friends and family on board. New subscribers can swap this promo code for a prolonged trial period of two weeks before being moved to the $49.99/month plan. Moreover, there's no limit to the number of redemptions on one voucher, though YouTube is at liberty to cap it anytime. However, anyone who was once a YouTube TV subscriber or has already availed a free trial won't be eligible for this two-week try-out.

For a no-hassle redeeming process, you can either forward the email with the sign-up link or share the promo code directly. But make sure that the code is redeemed before clocks hit 11:59 PM PST on October 16, otherwise they’ll have to settle for the usual 5-day trial period.

