The indie studio La Belle Games has revealed today that its gorgeous adventure game The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature is coming to Android this November. The title offers handcrafted watercolor environments themed around the story of Mary Shelley’s novel, Frankenstein. This is a narrative-based adventure game where player decisions will evolve the landscape and soundtrack throughout the title, so essentially plays like an ever-evolving painting inspired by the Romantic era.

As you can clearly see in the teaser trailer above, The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Creature offers striking graphics reminiscent of watercolor paintings. While it's difficult to tell how the game will play, we do know that this is a narrative adventure that goes back to the basics of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein by exploring the life of a creature that's neither good or evil while it travels through Europe in a search of its origin and to learn about humanity. So expect an emotionally challenging tale filled with both beauty and darkness.

Apparently, player decisions will play a major role in each user's experience, making for a game that evolves with your choices, all told through vibrant art and pleasing music.

Sadly few details have been offered in today's announcement since the Android release is still a month away, so we don't yet know how the mobile version will be monetized. It would have also been nice to see an October release for Android since this is a game coming to PC on Halloween day. I suppose a slight delay for the mobile release isn't a big deal, though missing the Halloween window isn't going to do the Android version any favors.

So there you have it. The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Creature looks to be an attractive narrative-based adventure game filled with beautiful art and pleasant music. The fact that it's themed around Mary Shelley's Frankenstein should make for an excellent time-appropriate backdrop to an evolving story influenced by player choice. While it would be nice to know how the mobile version will be monetized or when to expect the official arrival on the Play Store, I suppose it's not much to ask people to wait one more month to see what the game brings. Until then, feel free to pore through today's press release linked below.