The indie studio La Belle Games has revealed today that its gorgeous adventure game The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature is coming to Android this November. The title offers handcrafted watercolor environments themed around the story of Mary Shelley’s novel, Frankenstein. This is a narrative-based adventure game where player decisions will evolve the landscape and soundtrack throughout the title, so essentially plays like an ever-evolving painting inspired by the Romantic era.
As you can clearly see in the teaser trailer above, The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Creature offers striking graphics reminiscent of watercolor paintings. While it's difficult to tell how the game will play, we do know that this is a narrative adventure that goes back to the basics of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein by exploring the life of a creature that's neither good or evil while it travels through Europe in a search of its origin and to learn about humanity. So expect an emotionally challenging tale filled with both beauty and darkness.
Apparently, player decisions will play a major role in each user's experience, making for a game that evolves with your choices, all told through vibrant art and pleasing music.
Sadly few details have been offered in today's announcement since the Android release is still a month away, so we don't yet know how the mobile version will be monetized. It would have also been nice to see an October release for Android since this is a game coming to PC on Halloween day. I suppose a slight delay for the mobile release isn't a big deal, though missing the Halloween window isn't going to do the Android version any favors.
So there you have it. The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Creature looks to be an attractive narrative-based adventure game filled with beautiful art and pleasant music. The fact that it's themed around Mary Shelley's Frankenstein should make for an excellent time-appropriate backdrop to an evolving story influenced by player choice. While it would be nice to know how the mobile version will be monetized or when to expect the official arrival on the Play Store, I suppose it's not much to ask people to wait one more month to see what the game brings. Until then, feel free to pore through today's press release linked below.
Press Release
The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature - Explore a Story of Darkness and Light in a Beautiful Narrative Adventure Coming October 31 on Windows PC and Mac
New ARTE Title Invites Players to Write their Own Chapter of Mary Shelley’s Classic Novel in a Breathtaking Watercolor World that Evolves with Personal Choices
Paris - October 10, 2019 - Publisher and co-producer ARTE alongside indie game studio La Belle Games are happy to reveal the release date for their story driven adventure game The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature. On October 31st, the game will be released on Steam for Windows PC and Mac, and coming soon to mobile platforms in November. In addition, ARTE is bringing the Nintendo Switch™ system version of the adventure in Q1 2020.
A release date teaser trailer is available here: https://youtu.be/J3iAQVE6Yq8
The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature goes back to the roots of Mary Shelley’s legendary novel, Frankenstein, and invites players to discover a being quite different from the pop culture icon: Starring a creature born neither good nor evil traveling through Europe in a search to find its origins and to learn about humanity. This journey is emotional and challenging for both the creature and the player as beauty and kindness are often followed by darkness, fear and hate.
Depending on the decisions made by the player, the landscape and the soundtrack evolve throughout the game. The handcrafted watercolor environments, three years in the making, change from light and colorful to dark and moody, underlining the emotional atmosphere of the game.
“We wanted to bring the iconic scenes of the novel to life in The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature, seeing every level as an evolving painting inspired by the romantic era,” says Cédric Bache, Producer at La Belle Games, a small indie studio based in Paris. “The book isn’t about the monster that we know from popular culture, but about what it means to be human. When a child’s soul is part of an adult body, and that child doesn’t understand the way the world works.”
Players can now add The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s creature to their Steam wishlist. To learn more about the game, please visit the official website and follow the game on Twitter.
About ARTE
Created in 1992, ARTE is a public service European culture channel and digital network with a focus on creation and innovation. In the last decade, ARTE has co-produced a number of major interactive works, including the games Type:Rider, Vectronom, Vandals, Homo Machina and Bury me, my Love.
www.arte.tv/videogames, Twitter (Arte France) and Twitter (Arte Interactif).
About La Belle Games
La Belle Games want to create games that are not just about entertainment. With ARTE, they're working on The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Creature, a free adaptation of Mary Shelley’s gothic classic. The team at La Belle Games also runs original gamejams where developers join forces with artists or journalists.
- Source:
- La Belle Games
Comments