The latest flagship phone from OnePlus is now official, and it’s fair to say it’s an iterative update to the OnePlus 7 Pro that was released earlier in the year. The 7T Pro looks pretty much the same as its predecessor but comes with a few internal improvements such as the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, a slightly bigger 4,085mAh battery, and new macro photography mode. It’s also one of the first smartphones to ship with Android 10.
From the outside, only the new Haze Blue colorway gives the OnePlus 7T the appearance of being a new device, and even then, it’s pretty similar to the Nebula Blue of the previous model. Aside from the spec bumps already mentioned, the battery is said to charge 23% faster thanks to Warp Charge 30T, even though the power output and charger hardware are the same as before. After that, we’re looking at a spec sheet identical to the OnePlus 7, including the same cameras, display, and everything else. Check out the full list below.
Specs
|SoC
|Snapdragon 855+ (with Adreno 640 GPU)
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|256 GB (UFS 3.0)
|Display
|6.67" 90Hz HDR+ (3120x1440) AMOLED
|Battery
|4,085mAh, Warp Charge 30T (5V/6A)
|Primary rear camera
|"48 MP" (binned down to 12MP) f/1.6 w/ OIS and EIS (Sony IMX586)
|Other rear cameras
|8MP f/2.4 OIS telephoto, 16MP f/2.2 wide-angle with new Macro Mode
|Front camera
|Pop-up 16 MP f/2.0 (Sony IMX471)
|Headphone jack
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Software
|Oxygen OS 10.0 (Android 10)
|Connectivity
|2.4/5GHz 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi (up to ac), Bluetooth 5.0 (w/ aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, and AAC), NFC
|Dimensions
|162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8mm, 206g
|Color
|Haze Blue
|Misc
|Alert slider, dual stereo speakers, "X-axis Haptic Vibration motor," double-sided dual SIM tray, USB 3.1, in-display fingerprint sensor
Unlike the previous generation, there’s only one RAM and storage configuration available here, 8/256GB, and it will cost the same amount as the corresponding 7 Pro model — £699. That means it starts at £50 more than before, but the standard 7T features most of the same features and costs just £549 (8/128GB), so that’s the one you should go for if you want the most affordable new OnePlus phone. For anyone who feels the need to have 12GB of RAM, there’s also a McLaren edition in orange and black that costs £799.
The OnePlus 7T Pro won't be coming to the US like the 7T, but both will go on sale in Europe at 10:00 on October 17, while the McLaren edition 7T Pro won’t be available until November 5. In the UK, you’ll be able to get them from OnePlus.com, Amazon.co.uk, John Lewis, and Three UK. Pre-orders on Amazon start today.
Press Release
OnePlus Announces New OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition
London, October 10, 2019: OnePlus, a global mobile technology company, today completed the line-up for its flagship smartphone OnePlus 7T series, with the launch of OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition.
“The new flagship smartphones we unveiled today showcase OnePlus’s constant pursuit of an excellent user experience,” said Pete Lau, CEO and Founder of OnePlus. “The OnePlus 7T Pro combines the latest innovations with our signature features such as 90 Hz Fluid Display and a triple camera setup for the next level in fast and smooth experience. We’ve also teamed up again with McLaren to challenge the standards for a premium smartphone.”
OnePlus 7T Pro
Today, OnePlus adds to its premium line-up of devices, the OnePlus 7T Pro running on OxygenOS 10.0 software to deliver a fast and smooth experience like never before.
90 Hz Fluid Display
OnePlus pioneered the 90 Hz Fluid Display and it returns on the OnePlus 7T Pro, with an edge-to-edge display for seamless viewing. Whether you’re browsing the web or scrolling through photos, every touch is smoother and more seamless in ultra-responsive 90 Hz.
With QHD+ resolution, The OnePlus 7T Pro’s spacious display is also incredibly clear with an impressive 3120x1440 resolution for 516 pixels per inch. A layer of gently-curved glass extends from edge-to-edge, providing a first-class look and feel for an immersive viewing experience.
Triple Camera System
A powerful triple camera system on OnePlus 7T Pro creates the experience of an all-in-one photography studio. Our signature camera software, UltraShot, has been tuned to capture dramatic sunsets and breathtaking mountains, with striking backlit portraits, exceptional low-light performance, and more. OnePlus has added a new Macro mode so you can share intricate beauty. And effortlessly record clearer, smoother videos with OnePlus 7T Pro’s advanced hybrid image stabilization system combining OIS and EIS technologies.
Next Step in Fast and Smooth Performance
A new OnePlus flagship smartphone would not be complete without updates to performance and charging. Powered by the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 855 Plus, a new flagship mobile benchmark boasting 15% faster graphics rendering and faster processing speeds, and paired with lightning-fast UFS 3.0 storage, the OnePlus 7T Pro brings the fast and smooth experience to the next level.
OnePlus’s latest fast charge technology Warp Charge 30T is also brought to new OnePlus 7T Pro. Results include 23% faster charge speed than Warp Charge 30 and capable of a ~68% charge in just 30 minutes. Moreover, it’s able to keep the phone body cool when charge at full speed, even while gaming.
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition
The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition draws inspiration from signature McLaren design and celebrates the brand’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation.
“We’re very happy to be able to work with McLaren again and use the iconic brand as inspiration for this incredible piece of engineering,” said Lau. “This limited-edition device celebrates both brands’ relentless pursuit of excellence, bringing users the very best in smartphone experience.”
“Following last year’s successful ‘Salute to Speed’ launch we’re excited to once again be launching a limited-edition McLaren device with our partner OnePlus. We are two challenger brands whose restless pursuit of innovation reaches its pinnacle with the new OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition celebrates our brands’ shared passion for design, craftmanship and innovation and we look forward to seeing how this is received by technology enthusiasts and McLaren fans worldwide.” Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive.
Crafted Design
Inspired by McLaren’s unparalleled design-approach, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is a combination of power and beauty. The iconic McLaren papaya orange features with subtlety and style, accenting the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, in tribute to McLaren Racing’s heritage and seen on the current McLaren Racing Formula 1 car.
Attention to detail is paramount, and even the phone case of the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition is meticulously designed, with Alcantara, a composite fabric material which provides soft and subtle feel plus durability and unparalleled grip. Alcantara is instantly familiar to McLaren fans all over the world, for that exceptional feeling of power and luxury.
Customized McLaren Software
Explore how McLaren’s iconic race livery comes to life with exclusive animations, themes and wallpapers. The lock screen features a minimalist timepiece, inspired by McLaren’s timeless dashboard instrumentation. For notifications, the display’s curved edges softly illuminate with a papaya orange glow. Additionally, custom-made icons, only available on the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, complete the overall McLaren experience.
Blazing-fast Performance
With 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage and 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition pairs flagship hardware with refined software for blazing-fast performance, just like a supercar. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition also touts the latest Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 855 Plus Mobile Platform to save all your most valued apps, photos and music.
OxygenOS 10.0
The OnePlus 7T series smartphones also come with OxygenOS 10.0 out of the box, OnePlus’ latest operating system based on Android 10. OxygenOS 10.0 is built to make every swipe, scroll, and tap enjoyable, smooth and fast.
Features include:
● Horizon light: There are now four horizon light colors to choose from on the 7T Pro.
● Customization: New customization settings are now stored in one place like wallpapers, clock styles, and the horizon light.
● Landscape switching between apps: Switch between apps while watching a video in landscape mode without having to go back to portrait mode.
Pricing and availability
In the UK, the OnePlus 7T series is as follows;
RAM ROM Price Date OnePlus 7T 8GB 128GB £549 10am BST, 17 Oct
OnePlus 7T Pro 8GB 256GB £699 10am BST, 17 Oct
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition
12GB 256GB £799 10am GMT, 5 Nov
The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will be available to purchase at OnePlus.com, Amazon UK, John Lewis and Partners and Three UK from 17 October. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition will be available on Amazon UK and OnePlus.com from 5th November.
The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will first be available to buy at our UK pop-up in partnership with John Lewis and Partners and Google Lens on 12 October. With doors at the Carousel venue in Covent Garden opening at 11am, the pop-up will also include an immersive picture gallery experience powered by Google Lens. More info can be found at https://www.oneplus.com/uk/popups.
The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will also be available to pre-order at Amazon UK from today and at 12pm on 11th October with Three UK.
