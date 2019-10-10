OnePlus Announces New OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

London, October 10, 2019: OnePlus, a global mobile technology company, today completed the line-up for its flagship smartphone OnePlus 7T series, with the launch of OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition.

“The new flagship smartphones we unveiled today showcase OnePlus’s constant pursuit of an excellent user experience,” said Pete Lau, CEO and Founder of OnePlus. “The OnePlus 7T Pro combines the latest innovations with our signature features such as 90 Hz Fluid Display and a triple camera setup for the next level in fast and smooth experience. We’ve also teamed up again with McLaren to challenge the standards for a premium smartphone.”

OnePlus 7T Pro

Today, OnePlus adds to its premium line-up of devices, the OnePlus 7T Pro running on OxygenOS 10.0 software to deliver a fast and smooth experience like never before.

90 Hz Fluid Display

OnePlus pioneered the 90 Hz Fluid Display and it returns on the OnePlus 7T Pro, with an edge-to-edge display for seamless viewing. Whether you’re browsing the web or scrolling through photos, every touch is smoother and more seamless in ultra-responsive 90 Hz.

With QHD+ resolution, The OnePlus 7T Pro’s spacious display is also incredibly clear with an impressive 3120x1440 resolution for 516 pixels per inch. A layer of gently-curved glass extends from edge-to-edge, providing a first-class look and feel for an immersive viewing experience.

Triple Camera System

A powerful triple camera system on OnePlus 7T Pro creates the experience of an all-in-one photography studio. Our signature camera software, UltraShot, has been tuned to capture dramatic sunsets and breathtaking mountains, with striking backlit portraits, exceptional low-light performance, and more. OnePlus has added a new Macro mode so you can share intricate beauty. And effortlessly record clearer, smoother videos with OnePlus 7T Pro’s advanced hybrid image stabilization system combining OIS and EIS technologies.

Next Step in Fast and Smooth Performance

A new OnePlus flagship smartphone would not be complete without updates to performance and charging. Powered by the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 855 Plus, a new flagship mobile benchmark boasting 15% faster graphics rendering and faster processing speeds, and paired with lightning-fast UFS 3.0 storage, the OnePlus 7T Pro brings the fast and smooth experience to the next level.

OnePlus’s latest fast charge technology Warp Charge 30T is also brought to new OnePlus 7T Pro. Results include 23% faster charge speed than Warp Charge 30 and capable of a ~68% charge in just 30 minutes. Moreover, it’s able to keep the phone body cool when charge at full speed, even while gaming.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition draws inspiration from signature McLaren design and celebrates the brand’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation.

“We’re very happy to be able to work with McLaren again and use the iconic brand as inspiration for this incredible piece of engineering,” said Lau. “This limited-edition device celebrates both brands’ relentless pursuit of excellence, bringing users the very best in smartphone experience.”

“Following last year’s successful ‘Salute to Speed’ launch we’re excited to once again be launching a limited-edition McLaren device with our partner OnePlus. We are two challenger brands whose restless pursuit of innovation reaches its pinnacle with the new OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition celebrates our brands’ shared passion for design, craftmanship and innovation and we look forward to seeing how this is received by technology enthusiasts and McLaren fans worldwide.” Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive.

Crafted Design

Inspired by McLaren’s unparalleled design-approach, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is a combination of power and beauty. The iconic McLaren papaya orange features with subtlety and style, accenting the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, in tribute to McLaren Racing’s heritage and seen on the current McLaren Racing Formula 1 car.

Attention to detail is paramount, and even the phone case of the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition is meticulously designed, with Alcantara, a composite fabric material which provides soft and subtle feel plus durability and unparalleled grip. Alcantara is instantly familiar to McLaren fans all over the world, for that exceptional feeling of power and luxury.

Customized McLaren Software

Explore how McLaren’s iconic race livery comes to life with exclusive animations, themes and wallpapers. The lock screen features a minimalist timepiece, inspired by McLaren’s timeless dashboard instrumentation. For notifications, the display’s curved edges softly illuminate with a papaya orange glow. Additionally, custom-made icons, only available on the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, complete the overall McLaren experience.

Blazing-fast Performance

With 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage and 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition pairs flagship hardware with refined software for blazing-fast performance, just like a supercar. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition also touts the latest Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 855 Plus Mobile Platform to save all your most valued apps, photos and music.

OxygenOS 10.0

The OnePlus 7T series smartphones also come with OxygenOS 10.0 out of the box, OnePlus’ latest operating system based on Android 10. OxygenOS 10.0 is built to make every swipe, scroll, and tap enjoyable, smooth and fast.

Features include:

● Horizon light: There are now four horizon light colors to choose from on the 7T Pro.

● Customization: New customization settings are now stored in one place like wallpapers, clock styles, and the horizon light.

● Landscape switching between apps: Switch between apps while watching a video in landscape mode without having to go back to portrait mode.

Pricing and availability

In the UK, the OnePlus 7T series is as follows;

RAM ROM Price Date OnePlus 7T 8GB 128GB £549 10am BST, 17 Oct

OnePlus 7T Pro 8GB 256GB £699 10am BST, 17 Oct

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition

12GB 256GB £799 10am GMT, 5 Nov

The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will be available to purchase at OnePlus.com, Amazon UK, John Lewis and Partners and Three UK from 17 October. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition will be available on Amazon UK and OnePlus.com from 5th November.

The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will first be available to buy at our UK pop-up in partnership with John Lewis and Partners and Google Lens on 12 October. With doors at the Carousel venue in Covent Garden opening at 11am, the pop-up will also include an immersive picture gallery experience powered by Google Lens. More info can be found at https://www.oneplus.com/uk/popups.

The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will also be available to pre-order at Amazon UK from today and at 12pm on 11th October with Three UK.