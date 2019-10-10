OnePlus plans to unveil the 7T Pro today at 8 am PST, but over at Amazon.ae, the company is already listing its upcoming flagship smartphone as "in stock," with sales starting October 21. As expected and leaked earlier, the device looks almost identical to its predecessor, the 7 Pro, though its interior is slightly improved.

The listing is showing under OnePlus' vendor account, so it's likely legitimate. Hardware specifications on the page line up with earlier leaks, further verifying what we're seeing. The phone is supposed to come with the Snapdragon 855+ processor, a 6.67-inch curved screen, and a 4,085mAh battery – the 85mAh bigger cell and the processor upgrade make for a slight improvement over its predecessor.

The camera array seems to remain the same with a 48MP main shooter, an unspecified 3x zoom lens, and a 16MP wide-angle sensor. Just like the OnePlus 7T, its bigger sibling might receive a 'super macro' feature and further camera software improvements. A 16MP selfie shooter, tucked away in a motorized pop-up, is also not unfamiliar for anyone who has dealt with the OnePlus 7 Pro. The listing speaks of Warp Charge 30, but we're not entirely sure if that's a typo or not – after all, the OnePlus 7T supports the improved Warp Charge 30T, so it would be odd if the 7T Pro wouldn't receive the same treatment.

The price of AED 2,700 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model shown here roughly translates to $730, which seems more expensive than the corresponding OnePlus 7 Pro at $700, but it's always hard to predict pricing based on currency conversions. Speaking of models, it's currently unclear if OnePlus plans on releasing the shown variant only or if we're going to see multiple RAM and ROM storage options as usual. It might reserve 12GB RAM for the McLaren edition this time around.

With the release date set for October 21 on Amazon and the unveiling planned for today, we can expect to hear a lot more about the phone over the next couple of hours, so stay tuned!