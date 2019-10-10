Google's cloud gaming platform, Stadia, will be able to deliver up to 4K HDR content at 60fps. But will all of those games — some of them having come out long ago — be able to put up as much as the servers are willing to put out? Will they be 4K60, too? The short answer is yes.

The long answer comes courtesy of a tweet from Phil Harrison, a vice president and general manager leading Stadia efforts at Google, in response to a question about this very topic.

Pretty much all of the older titles that have been announced for the Stadia's launch have had 4K remasters at some point, so it's not really a question of if the content is there.

Rather, the bigger questions, it seems, is about frame rate: Harrison says that Stadia will always stream at 60fps when the bandwidth is available to do so. That will mean 30fps content will be double-encoded and that other framerates that aren't a factor of 60 (you never know if and when game devs will start experimenting with that stuff) will probably look off.