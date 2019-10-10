Arlo is one of the more popular brands of Wi-Fi-connected security cameras, and for good reason. They're great. They're also wildly expensive, though, with kits going for hundreds and hundreds of dollars. Today, you can get everything you need for a multi-camera Pro 2 setup for fewer hundreds: a two-camera starter kit (with a bonus doorbell) is currently $300 at Best Buy, $150 less than usual.

The kit includes the required base station, two wireless 1080p Pro 2 cameras, and an audio doorbell. The cameras have wide-angle lenses with a 130-degree field of view, plus night vision, so they won't miss anything. The doorbell works with existing wiring and chimes, and also lets you communicate with anyone at the door. You won't be able to see them, but hey, it's free.

And if you've never made a purchase on Google Shopping (formerly Google Express), you can save more still. Coupon code SHOPNEW19 will take an additional $20 off for new customers at Best Buy's Google storefront. Hit the appropriate link below to grab your set.