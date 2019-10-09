Xiaomi released the Redmi 8A in India just a couple of weeks ago. The phone offers some impressive specs for about a hundred bucks, including a 12-megapixel camera and a honkin' 5,000 milliamp-hour battery. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the Redmi 8 (without the A) — and it's basically the same phone with a couple of added perks and a marginally higher price tag.
Specs
|Display
|6.2-inch 19:9 HD+ "Dot Notch" display
|Rear cameras
|12MP, additional 2MP (for depth sensing)
|Front camera
|8MP
|Processor
|Snapdragon 439
|RAM
|3GB, 4GB
|Storage
|32GB, 64GB, both expandable via Micro SD
|Battery
|5000mAh, 18W charging
|Miscellaneous
|FM radio, headphone jack
|Colors
|Onyx Black, Ruby Red, Sapphire Blue
|Price
|₹7,999 (about $113) for the 4GB/64GB model
You've got the same screen, battery, processor, and primary camera, but the Redmi 8 adds a secondary rear camera for enhanced portrait mode. The 8A's base two gigabytes of RAM is no longer an option; the 8 comes in three- and four-gig configurations. The higher memory model also has double the storage of the 8A at 64 gigabytes. Three colors are available: Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue, the latter two of which are satisfyingly bold.
Pricing isn't clear on the version with three gigs of RAM and 32 of storage, but the higher-specced model will retail for ₹7,999. That's about $113, and represents a slight increase over the Redmi 8A's max price of ₹7,000. The Redmi 8 will go on sale in India on October 12.
- Source:
- Xiaomi
