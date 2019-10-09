Xiaomi released the Redmi 8A in India just a couple of weeks ago. The phone offers some impressive specs for about a hundred bucks, including a 12-megapixel camera and a honkin' 5,000 milliamp-hour battery. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the Redmi 8 (without the A) — and it's basically the same phone with a couple of added perks and a marginally higher price tag.

Specs Display 6.2-inch 19:9 HD+ "Dot Notch" display Rear cameras 12MP, additional 2MP (for depth sensing) Front camera 8MP Processor Snapdragon 439 RAM 3GB, 4GB Storage 32GB, 64GB, both expandable via Micro SD Battery 5000mAh, 18W charging Miscellaneous FM radio, headphone jack Colors Onyx Black, Ruby Red, Sapphire Blue Price ₹7,999 (about $113) for the 4GB/64GB model



You've got the same screen, battery, processor, and primary camera, but the Redmi 8 adds a secondary rear camera for enhanced portrait mode. The 8A's base two gigabytes of RAM is no longer an option; the 8 comes in three- and four-gig configurations. The higher memory model also has double the storage of the 8A at 64 gigabytes. Three colors are available: Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue, the latter two of which are satisfyingly bold.

Pricing isn't clear on the version with three gigs of RAM and 32 of storage, but the higher-specced model will retail for ₹7,999. That's about $113, and represents a slight increase over the Redmi 8A's max price of ₹7,000. The Redmi 8 will go on sale in India on October 12.