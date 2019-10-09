Earlier in April, the Google Assistant gained a new ability to natively control smart sprinkler and pipe leak detector products from Rachio, Rain Bird, LeakSmart, and Flo by Moen. With the latest version of the Google Home app — version 2.14.50.9 — the Google Assistant appears to have added the Orbit Bhyve smart sprinkler under its control.

The Orbit Bhyve is a smart sprinkler that can water your lawn based on manual or automatic time schedules with the capability to detect local weather conditions, like rain, and automatically put a pause on the watering. It also has a Bhyve companion smartphone app that can monitor and control the sprinkler from anywhere you have a WiFi or data connection.

Prior versions of Google Home, despite identifying the Orbit Bhyve sprinkler as a smart home device with a generic square icon with a cog in it, was supposedly not able to directly turn on and off the Bhyve. After being updated to version 2.14.50.9, the Bhyve is now displayed inside Google Home with a spiffy new sprinkler icon, can now be turned on or off with a tap, and probably also with your voice.

Screenshots courtesy of our tipster, Anthony Haug, owner of an Orbit Bhyve smart sprinkler.

This is certainly good news for current and future Orbit Bhyve customers as they now have an additional means of controlling the sprinkler. Based on these screenshots, however, the control offered by the Google Assistant seems to be very rudimentary with just an "On" and "Off" command available. For manual and automatic scheduling, the Bhyve app will probably continue to be needed. In addition, you can still continue to "talk" to the Bhyve to access its more advanced settings.

This particular version of Google Home doesn't appear to have rolled out to many people yet. Once it comes out, the APK file will be uploaded to APK Mirror.

Google Home Developer: Google LLC Price: Free

bhyve Developer: B-hyve Price: Free