Google's new hardware lineup has been leaked to death ahead of its official unveiling, and with less than a week to go, new rumors keep coming. According to a new and not entirely surprising report, Google is planning a 5G Pixel device that it may or may not reveal at its October 15 hardware event.

Nikkei Asian Review's sources tell the publication that this 5G phone is already in test production. The sources didn't pin down release timing — the phone will either be announced alongside the regular Pixel 4 and 4 XL next week or in Spring 2020 with "a budget Pixel phone" (presumably the Pixel 4a).

The announcement of a 5G Pixel next week would mark the first device from an American company to support the new wireless standard. Even if the phone comes next spring, that'd still probably be the case; Apple, the only other American company likely to release a 5G phone in the near future, announces its new iPhones in the fall.