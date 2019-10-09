Article Contents
Google's Pixel 4 and 4 XL are anticipated to be revealed in just a few days, not that there's too much left for the company to show us. Leaks for the upcoming pair of phones have been rampant, and there probably aren't many mysteries left. With all these details floating around, we've assembled the info we have right now into a list that's easy to parse in a convenient question-and-answer format.
Launch date
Q: When will the Pixel 4 come out?
A: It should be announced on October 15th.
Livestream for the event already has a link, but there's nothing to watch.
The Made by Google hardware event is scheduled for October 15th (we'll be there), and you can expect to hear more about the Pixel 4 then. If history is any indicator, you might be able to put down some cash toward a phone on the day of the announcement, but there could be a delay in retail availability.
According to a leaked Verizon Marketing Calendar, the Pixel 4 is set to land on the carrier at the end of October, so we might see a short pre-order period following the announcement, though it could also be available sooner.
Design and appearance
Q: What will the Pixel 4 and 4 XL look like?
A: Renders and photos have already leaked.
Renders and real-world photos of both the Pixel 4 and 4 XL (which are codenamed Coral and Flame) have leaked in abundance. We've even seen high-res artsy shots from most angles. At this point, we all know what to expect.
Huge image gallery of renders, hands-on photos, and leaks.
Earlier this summer, Google tweeted out its own render of the phone following an early leak, and since then, details have flooded the internet. We've even seen "hands-on" and "review" videos.
When it comes to colors, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL will be available in Just Black, Clearly White, and Oh So Orange (pictured below).
One of our earlier glimpses of the new Oh So Orange color.
Based on what we've seen, all of the colors will have a black frame/edge surrounding the glass front and back. Matte vs glossy glass backs may depend on color.
When it comes to overall design, the new Pixel 4 will have a larger top bezel/forehead, housing the hardware necessary for both a new face unlock and "Motion Sense" gesture system (which won't be enabled in all markets).
In fact, Google published an entire blog post and video revealing the facial recognition tech in the Pixel 4, including a cutaway view of the phone's top bezel, showing the individual components that will live up there. Face unlock won't just use Soli's radar for gestures, there's also a pair of infrared cameras, an IR flood illuminator, and dot projector. Unlike some other face recognition security methods, Google claims that this will also work "in almost any orientation—even if you're holding it upside down." It better, because there's no fingerprint sensor.
While Soli's primary use is for a new (kind of gimmicky) "Motion Sense" gesture system, it will play a role for face recognition as well, triggering it as soon as you reach for your phone. Google claims that will allow it to work "all in one motion," and leaks point at it being pretty fast.
Front-facing stereo speakers are gone this time. The Pixel 4 will still have stereo audio, but it will be like the asymmetrical setup in Samsung or OnePlus phones, using the earpiece and bottom-firing speaker.
The Pixel 4's display will also have the ability to compensate for ambient light color temperature, sort of like Apple's True Tone feature. Google calls it Ambient EQ. Improved dual-SIM functionality could also be present, though the precise type isn't known (it's likely Dual-SIM Dual Standby via the built-in eSIM). Other anticipated software features include a "next-generation" Assistant.
Pricing
Q: How much will the Pixel 4 and 4 XL cost?
A: We don't know yet, but we can guess ($800-1000 would make sense).
The only particulars regarding pricing that have leaked so far are for Canada (courtesy of Evan Blass). There, prices start at $1,050 and 1,200 for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, respectively. That's a slight price increase from the Pixel 3 prices last year ($1,000 and $1,130 in Canadian bucks), so we could see a similar bump in price here in the 'states as a result.
At launch, the Pixel 2 XL started at $850, while the 3 XL started at $900. Prices for flagship phones have generally been creeping up, so it's likely that the next "XL" iteration won't be cheaper than last time. A minimum starting price for the bigger 4 XL between $900-1000 is probably expected, though Google could rationalize pushing it higher.
The non-XL Pixel 4 should be cheaper. Google gave us a $100 price difference between the Pixel 3 and 3 XL last generation, so if a similar trend continues, I'd expect to see a minimum starting price of around $800-$850, though we could see it land for far more than that.
Cameras
Q: What kind of camera will the Pixel 4 have?
A: Two on the back (a standard and a telephoto), plus one on the front.
We know the Pixel 4 will have two rear cameras. Full specs and earlier leaks have confirmed we'll see a 12MP Dual-Pixel (PDAF) primary and a 16MP telephoto. The small, barely-visible cutout to the top of the rear square camera bump has been speculated to be a ToF (time of flight) sensor for determining distance, useful in applications like focusing or creating depth maps for software-based portrait mode effects.
Two cameras are visible on the back (plus what looks like a cutout for a ToF sensor).
The Pixel 4 may be able to take up to "8x zoom" photos with its rear telephoto camera, though it's unlikely that number is reached purely optically; it's probably a mix of optical and digital zoom effects like the Pixel 3's "Super Res Zoom. There may also be a new "Motion Mode" for capturing photos in fast-paced scenes with optimal quality, and Google is expected to further improve Night Sight's performance.
Weirdly, astrophotography appears to be a focus as well this time around. Those of us not living in the city that take a lot of photos of the night sky with their phones will be happy, I guess. We'll also get a new exposure control for fine-tuning shadows and highlights.
Camera UI showing an "8x" indicator on the screen with a zoomed-in view of the scene out the window.
The Pixel 4 only has one front-facing camera, rather than the two on the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. We don't know yet if Google elected to keep a wide-angle on the front or not, though the company did publish a paper regarding correcting distortion in faces on wide-angle photos. If we had to guess, the Pixel 4 will probably have a wide-angle front-facing camera.
These cameras will also likely support the P3 wide color gamut for photos, based on the details of a Google Camera app teardown.
Security and biometrics
Q: Will the Pixel 4 have a fingerprint scanner or Face ID?
A: There isn't a fingerprint scanner, but Google has confirmed the Pixel 4 will have a face unlock system.
Android Q details revealed that a new "face authentication" system like Apple's Face ID was coming to the platform. Previous leaks indicated the big empty space to the right of the earpiece on the Pixel 4 XL renders could be for a Face ID-like biometric system for the Pixel 4. Google has subsequently confirmed those details, and leaks have even shown us how the setup process will work.
A tearaway image of the phone's top bezel shows the various sensors that make up the face recognition system in the Pixel 4:
Face unlock is powered by two infrared cameras to each side of the earpiece, illuminating your face with a flood lamp and a dot projector. Soli's radar system works in tandem to trigger face unlock "as you reach for it," and Google claims it will work "in almost any orientation—even if you're holding it upside down." Face data is only stored on-device in the Titan M security chip.
For more details, see our full coverage of the subject here.
None of the leaks, renders, specs, or videos have shown an in-display fingerprint sensor, so we don't expect it to have one, and there clearly isn't one on the back. You'll have to make do with Google's face unlock.
Models / variants
Q: How many models will there be for the Pixel 4?
A: Google will do a small/big Pixel 4 and 4 XL again, with each available in multiple colors. Regional or carrier variants (i.e., North America, Europe, Verizon) may have other distinctions.
We'll be getting both a smaller Pixel 4 and a larger Pixel 4 XL in three colors: Clearly White, Just Black, and a new orange color called Oh So Orange. That's a major departure compared to the frankly boring Pixel 3 and 3a colors.
Left to right: Oh So Orange, Clearly White, Just Black.
Based on the volume of models submitted to the FCC, we could also see specific regional variants with their own distinctions like frequency support, and units sold by some carriers could ship with slightly different software or locked bootloaders. A 5G version may also be in the works, though it may not land at the same time.
In the US, we'll see it available at the big four carriers. While Verizon has long had Google's Pixels, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile have also picked it up this year.
Some Pixels (like the Pixel 2) have had just one regional model with no distinction between the US and the rest of the world, while others (like the Pixel 3a) have had multiple SKUs even just inside the US. There's no telling yet which way Google will take the Pixel 4.
Headphone jack
Q: Will the Pixel 4 have a headphone jack?
A: No.
Although Google saw fit to give the more mid-range/budget-oriented Pixel 3a a headphone jack, the Pixel 4 won't have one.
Error 350: headphone jack not found.
If you were hoping Google might make an about-face on the subject given the Pixel 3a, it looks like you're out of luck.
5G support
Q: Will the Pixel 4 be a 5G phone?
A: A 5G Pixel is reportedly in the works.
So far, FCC details published for the Pixel 4 don't reveal any 5G-specific support, but a recent leak indicates Google may be working on a separate 5G Pixel, which could be announced together with the 4G LTE version at the October event.
In a bit of tech talk, the only way the Pixel 4 can support 5G is with an external modem. The Snapdragon 855's X24 modem doesn't support 5G without that external modem plus other hardware like 5G-compatible RF transceivers and separate 5G antenna solutions. All that extra gear can mean increased power consumption, and any 5G support will probably be highly targeted to a specific carrier or set of carriers.
What else?
The Pixel 4 may debut a new Assistant feature allowing it to stand in your place on held calls, aptly named "Hold my Phone." The long-awaited Live Caption feature for transcribing media in near-real time may also land with the phone, plus a next-gen Assistant and car crash detection functionality. When it comes to customization, there might be a whole new Pixel Themes app with plenty of options, and your Pixel 4 will have a built-in voice recording app (finally). New exposure controls and astrophotography improvements will also be bundled in.
In pure hardware, we know almost all the important specs to expect from the Pixel 4 and 4 XL:
Pixel 4
Specs
|Display
|OLED 5.7" 1080p-equivalent "Full HD+" 90Hz Smooth Display w/ Ambient EQ
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 855, Pixel Neural Core
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|64GB and 128GB
|Battery
|2,800mAh
|Rear Cameras
|12MP primary, 16MP telephoto (potentially up to 8x zoom)
|Misc
|Titan M security chip, asymmetrical stereo speakers, Titan M security module, USB-C
Pixel 4 XL
Specs
|Display
|OLED 6.3" 1440p-equivalent "Quad HD+" 90Hz Smooth Display w/ Ambient EQ
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 855, Pixel Neural Core
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|64GB and 128GB
|Battery
|3,700mAh
|Rear Cameras
|12MP primary, 16MP telephoto (potentially up to 8x zoom)
|Misc
|Titan M security chip, asymmetrical stereo speakers, Titan M security module, USB-C
Those outside the US should note that the tech behind Motion Sense, Project Soli, may not work in all markets. Very specifically, an early Best Buy promo has revealed that folks in Japan won't be able to use it, probably due to a lack of regulatory approval for the needed frequencies (~60GHz) or other regional red tape.
If there are any other topics you'd like to see covered in this post, be sure to let us know in the comments below.
