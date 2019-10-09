Alongside Lenovo's regular Moto X, Z, G, and Z devices, the company recently introduced a new 'Motorola One' branding, consisting of phones such as the One Zoom or One Action. The line focuses on bringing high-end camera features to mid-rangers, so it isn't surprising that the latest addition to the family has a unique lens as well. The Motorola One Macro has been introduced today and comes with a super close-up camera, as its name suggests. For now, it's exclusive to India.

The 2MP f/2.2 macro lens promises to help you get up to five times closer to subjects to take images. It's joined by a 13MP f/2.0 main sensor and a depth sensor, which should allow you to create regular portrait shots with a bokeh effect, too. The lenses all sit on the top left corner of the Macro's back, resembling the Huawei P30 Pro and, to some extent, the Samsung Galaxy Note10. They're joined by a laser autofocus and a flash. Turning the phone around, you'll notice that the 6.2-inch 1520x720 display on the front comes with a rather large chin on the bottom and a teardrop notch, which contains an 8MP front shooter for selfies. On the bottom, the Macro sports a USB-C port and on the top, there's a headphone jack – thankfully.

Specs Display 6.2-inch HD+ 1520x720, 270ppi Software Android 9 Pie SoC MediaTek Helio P70 processor with 2.0GHz octa-core CPU and Mali-G72 900Mhz GPU RAM 4GB DDR4 Storage 64GB (up to 512GB with microSD card) Battery 4,000mAh, 10W rapid charger Rear camera 13 MP main sensor (f/2.0, 1.12um pixel), 2MP macro lens (f/2.2, 1.75um pixel), 2 MP (f/2.2,1.75um pixel) depth sensor, LED flash Front camera 8MP (f/2.2, 1.12um pixel) Connectivity 2G, 3G, 4G (LTE band 1/2/3/45/7/8/19/20/38/40/41); Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4GHz; Bluetooth 4.2 Miscellaneous Fingerprint reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, Water repellent IPX2 certification, notification light Measurements 157.6 x 75.41 x 8.99mm, 186g Color Space Blue Price ₹10,000 (~$140)

MediaTek's flagship Helio P70 SoC powers the phone and is joined by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The latter can be expanded by a microSD card, though you'll have to decide between more space for your data or a second SIM card slot. A 4,000mAh battery supplies the package with energy and considering the relatively low-resolution display, it should allow for a pretty good screen-on time.

While it's clear that the Motorola One Macro is the most inexpensive device in the One line-up, it still has a lot going for it. You won't find a USB-C port, a headphone jack, and a decently-sized battery in too many other phones in its price range. The macro lens might turn out to be a gimmick, though, unless you're really interested in taking artsy close-up pictures of flowers and other still-life motifs – I'm not sure how well it would work with portrait photography.

The device launches in India on October 11 and will be sold on Flipkart for ₹10,000 (~$140). For now, the Macro is only available in blue – there's no word on the purple color that leaked earlier.