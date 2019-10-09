One of LG's latest flagship phones is currently on sale at Amazon. The LG G8 ThinQ was already decently discounted last month, albeit with some extra Amazon bloat. We even saw the T-Mobile edition going for just $375. Now we've finally spotted a deal on the regular, carrier-friendly unlocked G8 for just $500, which is a $350 discount off list price.

Our review found the G8 ThinQ to be the most polished LG smartphone yet, although some of the more gimmicky features weren't particularly useful and did little to set the phone apart from its competition. LG has since expanded the G8 lineup with the launch of the G8S and G8X.

Key specs include a 6.1" OLED display, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a Snapdragon 855 processor. The dual rear camera setup offers one 12MP primary shooter and one 16MP wide-angle lens, both of which feature OIS.

This latest deal is made even sweeter because this is a completely unlocked device, compatible with both GSM and CDMA networks (unlike that T-Mobile unit that was GSM-only). LG lists compatibility with the 4 major US carriers (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon) along with numerous smaller service providers.