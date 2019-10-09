Connected doorbells work best when used together with a smart display, as the latter lets you view who's at your door without having to reach for a phone or tablet. Such a setup can be costly, though, but thanks to this deal, you can snatch a Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro bundle for just $230 and get a free Echo Show 5 with your purchase. When bought separately, these items would cost nearly $390, so this is a significant markdown we're talking about.

The Video Doorbell Pro features a 1080p camera that works in combination with a microphone and speaker, so you interact with visitors using your phone, tablet, or smart display. The built-in infrared sensor lets you see who's at your door in the dark thanks to the night vision functionality. The device can also send you alerts in case of suspicious activity or motion, and also lets you customize the detection zones. Sadly, you'll need an additional $3 monthly subscription to save videos on the cloud, which tends to be a roadblock for some buyers.

The included Chime Pro lets you extend the Wi-Fi signal from your router to your Ring devices, which is particularly convenient if you live in a big house with poor coverage, and also serves as an additional chime for your doorbell. Most importantly, the bundle comes with a free Echo 5, Amazon's smaller smart display that comes with Alexa, a built-in camera, and microphones.

This offer lets you save more than $150 by purchasing these items together. There's no need for a membership or promo code, and you only have to add the item to your car to enjoy the discounted price. The Echo Show 5 will be automatically added to your cart when you purchase the bundle, but you won't be charged an additional fee for it.