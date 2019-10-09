Bandai Namco's RPG battler Digimon ReArise has been available in Japan since 2018, and today we've learned that the studio will bring the game to the West before the end of 2019. This newly-announced English version is already available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store, and the description details a free-to-play game that offers an original story where players will face off in 5v5 battles while actively building friendship bonds between their Tamers and Digimon.

The trailer above reveals a world where an unknown Digimon calling itself Herissmon has appeared on your in-game smartphone. As strange events begin to unfold, you'll have to team up with Herissmon to take on the game's mysterious enemies. These enemies are called Spirals, and if you wish to defeat them, you'll have to build a team of Digimon while nurturing your friendships to ensure optimal performance. Battles take place in real-time, and they revolve around 5v5 matchups.

We already know that Digimon ReArise will land on the Play Store as a free-to-play release that includes in-app purchases, though we still don't know the specifics of this monetization. Even though Bandai has announced the game is coming to the West before the year is over, we still don't have a specific release date either. If you mosey on over to the Apple App Store listing, you'll notice that October 21st is displayed as the expected release date, though there is no way to know for sure that the Android release will arrive on the same date, so it's probably best to take this info with a grain of salt.

Team-based battle games appear to be all the rage in 2019, and when you consider that this genre suits the Digimon franchise perfectly, it's easy to see why Bandai has chosen to bring Digimon ReArise to the West. While I don't doubt that the game will be stuffed with in-app purchases and questionable monetization, I'm sure Digimon fans will eat it up once it arrives. Personally, I find it increasingly difficult to get excited for new games that simply copy familiar setups, and from the look of it, Digimon ReArise will exist as yet another reskin of the all-to-familiar mobile battle-game formula. Yawn.