Bandai Namco's RPG battler Digimon ReArise has been available in Japan since 2018, and today we've learned that the studio will bring the game to the West before the end of 2019. This newly-announced English version is already available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store, and the description details a free-to-play game that offers an original story where players will face off in 5v5 battles while actively building friendship bonds between their Tamers and Digimon.
The trailer above reveals a world where an unknown Digimon calling itself Herissmon has appeared on your in-game smartphone. As strange events begin to unfold, you'll have to team up with Herissmon to take on the game's mysterious enemies. These enemies are called Spirals, and if you wish to defeat them, you'll have to build a team of Digimon while nurturing your friendships to ensure optimal performance. Battles take place in real-time, and they revolve around 5v5 matchups.
We already know that Digimon ReArise will land on the Play Store as a free-to-play release that includes in-app purchases, though we still don't know the specifics of this monetization. Even though Bandai has announced the game is coming to the West before the year is over, we still don't have a specific release date either. If you mosey on over to the Apple App Store listing, you'll notice that October 21st is displayed as the expected release date, though there is no way to know for sure that the Android release will arrive on the same date, so it's probably best to take this info with a grain of salt.
Team-based battle games appear to be all the rage in 2019, and when you consider that this genre suits the Digimon franchise perfectly, it's easy to see why Bandai has chosen to bring Digimon ReArise to the West. While I don't doubt that the game will be stuffed with in-app purchases and questionable monetization, I'm sure Digimon fans will eat it up once it arrives. Personally, I find it increasingly difficult to get excited for new games that simply copy familiar setups, and from the look of it, Digimon ReArise will exist as yet another reskin of the all-to-familiar mobile battle-game formula. Yawn.
Press Release
Pre-Register Now for DIGIMON ReArise, Hatching Onto Mobile Devices Later This Year
The Mobile RPG Offers Fans of the Storied Franchise a New Character and Original Story
Leading interactive entertainment publisher and developer BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. announced that pre-registration is now open for DIGIMON ReArise, a mobile RPG that features an original story of a new Digimon Tamer’s adventures as they encounter a new Digimon, Herissmon, amidst the sudden appearance of a mysterious new threat. Players can prepare for the Digivolving RPG by pre-registering now at the appropriate links for iOS users here or Android users here.
In anticipation of Digimon ReArise’s worldwide launch, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment will be rewarding pre-registered players’ account with a special DigiEgg—which will eventually become Pumpkinmon—once the global signup reaches the 500,000 mark. All players of the global version can then Digivolve their Pumpmon to a powerful Mega form earlier than players of the Japanese version, forming powerful assets for the adventures to come!
Digimon ReArise will feature real-time battles with melees up to 5v5, as well as an auto-attack feature that streamlines the gameplay experience for players. Digimon Tamers can also challenge mighty enemies alongside other Tamers in Clash Battles. Future updates will also enable Tamers to pit their Digimon against other Tamers’ Digimon in the Battle Park. Once Herissmon enters the fray, a mysterious force “Spirals” attacks and players will begin their adventure in a story full of new faces as well as old friends.
- Source:
- Digi Rearise
Digimon ReArise is finally available on the Play Store in the West
In August, we learned that Digimon ReArise would come to the West as a Play Store release sometime before the year was out. With little fanfare, this battle RPG has been launched on the Play Store. The game was already available in Japan since last year, but as of today Digimon fans in the West can finally experience the game. As expected, this is a free-to-play release that comes with in-app purchases that range up to $79.99 per item as well as advertisements. For the most part, the game plays like any other F2P brawler, where you'll form a team of Digimon to take on similar teams in battle, though it would appear that the game is currently suffering from a few performance issues, which is often the case for new high-profile releases. Hopefully, these issues are sorted quickly so that fans can enjoy the game without any further aggravation.
