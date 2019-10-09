True to its promise of updating some of its devices to Android 10 before the end of 2019, HMD today begun the official roll out with the Nokia 8.1. Since this device was part of the Android 10 betas, it only makes sense that it's the first one to receive the stable update.
The OTA weighs nearly a gig and a half, and brings all the Android 10 goodies that we've covered over the past few months, including dark mode, the new gesture navigation, smart reply and actions, as well as a bunch of location and privacy improvements. It also includes the September security patch.
Image credit: @AkashStyller
Users are already reporting receiving the OTA notification on their devices, so if you have a Nokia 8.1, you might want to check for that. If it's not available for you yet, be patient, as some operator variants may take longer to get updated.
- Source:
- @sarvikas
