You don't have to own a smart TV to access your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, or YouTube. As long as your television is equipped with an HDMI port, all you really need is a device no larger than a USB thumb drive. For today only, you can grab an Amazon Fire TV Stick for $19.99, or half off its original $39.99 list price.

Getting the Fire TV Stick up and running in your living room or home theater couldn't possibly be easier. Simply plug it into your television, follow the on-screen setup guide, connect to your wifi network, and you're done! This deal includes a first-generation Alexa voice remote, so you can easily navigate the interface with a few button presses, or call on Alexa to do the work for you.

Keep in mind that today's deal isn't the 4K Fire TV Stick, so streaming output on this device is going to top out at 1080p at up to 60 frames per second. Depending on the resolution of your home television, this may not be a big issue for you, especially considering the Fire TV Stick's 50% off price point.