Chinese smartphone maker Realme has been cranking out phones lately, and you can add another one to the pile today. The Realme X2 sports an almost bezel-less design with a waterdrop notch, as well as a quad-camera array on the back. It looks quite a bit like a certain OnePlus phone you might have seen.

Like a lot of Chinese smartphone makers, Realme is heavily invested in pushing the specs. So, here they are.

Specs SoC Snapdragon 730G RAM 6/8GB Storage 64/128GB Display 6.4-inch 1080p OLED Battery 4,000mAh with 30W VOOC Rear Camera 64MP main camera, 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, 4cm macro lens, and portrait lens. Front Camera 32MP Software ColorOS 6

Since Realme and OnePlus are both under the BBK umbrella, they often share design aesthetics. So, you could easily mistake the Realme X2 for a OnePlus phone. However, the internals are a little more modest. It has a Snapdragon 730G, which we don't see stateside. It's essentially a slower 855 with fewer features. The "G" in the name indicates it has a higher GPU clock speed than the regular Snapdragon 730. It has 30W VOOC charging, which should be functionally identical to OnePlus' 30W Warp Charging.

The Realme X2 has four cameras on the back, more than you even get on most flagship phones. Although, it's a bit of an odd setup. There's no telephoto lens, but you get standard wide, ultrawide, macro, and portrait. There's also a 32MP selfie camera on the front. The phone will launch in Europe on October 15th, but we expect it will come to Asian markets around the same time. Realme hasn't made pricing information available yet.