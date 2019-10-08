Anker's original SoundCore Liberty Air earbuds offered a great value at just $80, but they had their drawbacks — chief among them, Micro USB. The newly-announced Liberty Air 2 reconcile that shortcoming and then some, and they're already discounted at Best Buy.

The Liberty Air 2 add not only USB-C, but also wireless charging. You are losing a bit of battery life, but the buds themselves are still rated to last up to seven hours on a charge, and the case can provide an additional 28 hours of playback before you'll need to plug in (or plop on a Qi pad).

The earbuds are still only available for pre-order from Amazon (for $125, no less), and listed as "coming soon" on Anker's website. Oddly enough, Best Buy's sale price only applies to the black model; the white ones are still the full $100. If that's alright with you, head to the link below to see more. You can even order online and pick up in-store to get your new earbuds today.