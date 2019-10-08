True-wireless earbuds are popping up everywhere these days with some of the better and high-end ones costing upwards of $300. With the sale at Amazon for the Master & Dynamic MW07 true-wireless earbuds, you can now experience what our Scott Scrivens describes as "unrivaled audio quality with tremendously beefy bass" with a premium build quality for as low as $180, its lowest price ever.

The Master & Dynamic MW07 was released in 2018 and it was met with a mostly positive review from Android Police. Although the MW07 was the first product of its kind from Master and Dynamic, it did many things right: high audio quality, beefy bass, no connectivity or latency issues, and super-fast USB-C charging. Its drawbacks were the middling battery life and a high introductory price of $300.

Currently, all eight finishes of the MW07 earbuds are on sale at Amazon. Some finishes, such as the Cherry Blossom and Piano Black, are only down to $249. Five of the finishes — Matte Black, Grey Terrazzo, Pink Coral, Steel Blue, and Tortoise Shell — are down to $199, the lowest price they've ever been. The White Marble finish stands out for having the lowest price of them all at $180, coming down from its periodic sales price of $230.

Most of the finishes are in-stock and ready to be shipped, except for the White Marble finish, which will return on October 16th. Hurry over to Amazon and grab these premium earbuds before stock runs out or the prices go back up.