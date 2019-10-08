After years of pining from enthusiasts, more and more Android apps are starting to get dark modes. Most of Google's offerings now have them available, and Nova Launcher just added official support yesterday. Instagram has now become the latest application with an official dark theme, though only for Android 10 (and iOS 13) for now.

Starting today, you can use Instagram in dark mode on iOS 13 or Android 10. Turn dark mode on your phone to try it out. 👀 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) October 8, 2019

Adam Mosseri is the head of Instagram.

We first noticed Instagram testing this on alpha Android builds late last month, but it's gotten a pretty quick promotion to the stable track. Android 10 is the only version that is officially supported by Instagram right now, but as we mentioned in an update to our original post, Samsung One UI devices are also seeing this. It's possible other Android skins allow this as well. Note that there's no actual dark mode toggle in the Instagram app; the theme is dependent on your device's settings.

After updating to the latest version of Instagram via the Play Store (114.0.0.38.120), I was able to see dark mode on my Galaxy Note9. If you're still not seeing this after updating through the Play Store, grab the latest Instagram APK from APK Mirror. Let us know if there are any non-Android 10, non-One UI devices you're seeing dark mode on as well.