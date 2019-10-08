Most streaming services, like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, allow you to download episodes and movies on your mobile devices so you have something to watch on the go. Hulu historically never allowed you to do this, but times they are a-changin'. The platform is bringing downloads to iOS users on the No Ads plan, and a solution for us Android fans is in the works, too.

If you're an iOS (or iPadOS) user, you'll notice a new 'Downloads' section in the updated Hulu app. In it, you can view which shows and movies are locally available on your device and get access to an overview of downloadable content. When browsing or searching like you normally would, you'll see that titles available for offline viewing now have a button that lets you add them to your device.

You can download up to 25 titles across a maximum of five devices. Once you've got content on your device, you have 30 days to watch it until it expires, but you may renew it as long as it's still available on Hulu. As soon as you've started watching something, you have 48 hours to finish it before it's expired.

The update is rolling out to iOS users today and Hulu says "Downloads will be coming to Android users soon," so hopefully, we won't have to wait too long.