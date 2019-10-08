If you're in the market for a product that can charge multiple devices at once and doesn't skimp on features, the Anker PowerCore+ 19000 PD may be the power bank for you. This battery can charge up to three devices simultaneously, doubles as a USB-C hub, and includes a 30W USB-C wall charger. Today a new deal brings its price down to an all-time low of $60 ($70 off).

Anker's PowerCore+ 19000 PD initially hit the market with an MSRP of $130. We've covered past discounts on this particular charger, with prices as low as $70.

The single USB-C port can deliver up to 27W using USB-PD—enough power to charge USB-C compatible laptops. This includes select Macbooks, which can be fully charged in only two hours. Although, other laptops may require more than 27W in order to charge. Because of this, we highly recommend checking to see if your laptop is compatible before charging with this power bank.

The battery also includes two USB-A ports that can output 15W and 10W—both of which feature Anker's PowerIQ quick-charging technology. This ensures that a variety of devices can be charged as quickly as possible while minimizing the risk of damage.

Anker estimates that the Powercore+ 19000 PD can fully juice-up a phone about 4 times per charge. The battery itself also features quick-charging technology and can be fully refueled in 3.5 hours when using the included wall charger.