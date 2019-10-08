Back in June, Google began rolling out new Material Design looks to Docs, Sheets, and Slides. It took a couple months for that roll-out to hit the wider public, but most Gmail accounts now have it. We say "most accounts" because it's rare for general users of Google's services to come in lockstep with what G Suite account holders are experiencing. Now, we're learning that G Suite users will see the fresh styling on those three apps.

Google says that the design includes "no functionality changes," just a few tweaks to typefaces, control placements, and iconography. The makeover went into effect yesterday for Sheets with the other two getting repainted soon after. Both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains are seeing the roll-out, which will take up to 15 days.

The Material Design Drive app was rolled out to G Suite users in March, months after it began being pushed to the public.