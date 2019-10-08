Landlines are becoming less common nowadays, but they remain reliable nonetheless. If you're looking for a convenient way to link one to your existing Echo speaker, Amazon's Echo connect lets you do just that, and is currently down to $18, which is 50% off its initial price.

The device works with both traditional and VoIP lines and acts as a bridge to link them to your existing Alexa-compatible speaker. Once you've set up your Echo Connect, you'l be able to place and answer calls using your home number through your Echo speaker.

Unlike last time, this deal is open to all buyers and doesn't require a Prime account. However, given the significant markdown, the offer may not last long, so I'd recommend grabbing yours before the deal ends.