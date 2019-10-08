Almost every dedicated speaker in your home has the potential to become an Amazon Echo device, complete with voice commands, music streaming capabilities, Alexa skills, and more. All you need is an Echo Input, Amazon's sleek AI accessory that connects to most speakers via a 3.5mm headphone jack or Bluetooth. Today, you can save big on a refurbished Echo Input for only $10, half off its current sale price of $19.99.

Though the Echo Input may not be one of the more popular members of the Amazon hardware family, its direct Alexa integration makes it equally as capable. With a simple wired or Bluetooth connection, any "dumb" speaker can be transformed into an intelligent one that's able to answer questions, stream music, and complete various tasks.

In terms of pricing, the Echo Input has been on a rollercoaster of a ride since its launch. Brand new versions are currently available directly from Amazon for $19.99, down from the original list price of $34.99, which is already a pretty great buy. Today's refurbished deal takes that discount down another 50% to an incredibly low $10.

Refurbished models of the Amazon Echo Input are currently available in black and white color options to fit most decors. According to Woot, some of these models may have cosmetic blemishes, but their performance won't be affected. This offer is only valid for the next 11 days or until supplies runs out.