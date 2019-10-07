If you're looking for wireless headphones that sound great and don't break the bank, V-Moda's Crossfade Wireless are an excellent option. They were selling for $300 when they came out back in 2016, but they've dropped to just $89 on Amazon, which is excellent value for money and the lowest price they've ever been.

In our review, we really liked their sound quality, especially thanks to their 50mm drivers and excellent isolation. Their 12-hour battery life is also quite impressive, and will let you keep listening to your favorite tunes even during long flights. There's also a built-in microphone to use them for hands-free calling.

The Crossfade Wireless look great, and they're customizable thanks to the swappable "shields" on each side. The cushioning is made out of vegan leather, which environmentally-conscious buyers will appreciate.

Despite their age, they're still relevant today, and the impressive price drop makes this purchase a bargain. There's no USB-C, and you'll have to use a microUSB cable for charging, but that's pretty standard for a device that came out three years ago. Unfortunately, only the Gunmetal color is this low, but you always have the option of customizing the shields later on.