In the run-up to the October 15 event that will see the launch of the next generation of the Google Pixel smartphones, prices of the older devices are dropping. The price of the Pixel 3 has now come down to $391 for the 64GB model on Rakuten — that's nearly $70 less than the listed price of $460. You can save by using the code SAVE15 on the site while ordering.

The new discounted price brings the Pixel 3 close in price to the Pixel 3a, which is currently retailing for $350 on Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. That makes this a pretty sweet deal.

The Pixel 3 is probably a better buy than the 3a on specs alone: it comes with the Snapdragon 845 as compared to the Snapdragon 670 on the Pixel 3a. The Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3a have the same rear canera — a 12.2MP shooter — but the Pixel 3 offers dual 8MP cameras on the front, along with dual front-facing speakers. And while the screen on the Pixel 3a is just a smidgen bigger and has a bigger battery, at this price, the Pixel 3's more powerful hardware just makes it the better phone overall.

Rakuten is offering the 64GB Pixel 3 in two colors — Just Black and Clearly White. These devices are the US models of the Pixel 3 and are factory unlocked (GSM and CDMA).