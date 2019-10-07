The fall season is what television enthusiasts live for. Sports fans revel in the heart-wrenching action of football and hockey, while evening bingers gather 'round for the return of their beloved sitcom and drama series. If you're in need of a new television to make the most of your 2019 fall lineup, look no further than these 4K Android TVs by Sony, on sale now for up to $500 off.

The Sony X950G features a sharp 4K ultra high definition display that showcases every detail with bright, vivid clarity. The TV's got great viewing angles, so you can watch from anywhere within your living room or home theater, and Sony's "Motionflow XR" motion smoothing reduces blur during high-action scenes. Since the X950G is an Android TV, owners can take advantage of the Google Assistant, Play Store apps, Alexa support, Google Home capabilities, and more.

Buy:

If you'd like to save even more on the Sony X950G, Best Buy has a handful of open-box options starting below $1,000. Availability and pricing of these models will vary.