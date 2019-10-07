Samsung was one of the first companies to jump on the Chrome OS train, but its latest models have been a bit lackluster. The company's last sub-$300 laptop was the Chromebook 3, released back in 2017, and now it's finally getting a sequel. Or two sequels, to be exact.

Chromebook 4

The cheapest of the two laptops is the Samsung Chromebook 4, which starts at $229.99. It has a 11.6-inch 1366x768 screen, 4/6GB RAM, and 32/64GB eMMC storage. The choice of processor is certainly disappointing, as Samsung has gone with a low-power Intel Celeron N4000, which only has two CPU threads and a base clock of 1.10 GHz. As a consolation prize, the 6W TDP means it's great for battery life — Samsung estimates 12.5 hours of usage.

As far as connectivity, you get one USB Type-C port (for data or charging), one USB Type-A 3.0 connector, one microSD card slot, a headphone/microphone combo jack, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth. It's all packaged into a blocky design that reminds me of older MacBook models — though the significant screen bezels are a bit disappointing.

Specs Processor Intel® Celeron® Processor N4000 (1.10 GHz up to 2.60 GHz 4 MB L2 Cache) Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600 Display 11.6" HD LED Display (1366x768), anti-reflective Memory 4 or 6GB LPDDR4 Storage 32 or 64GB eMMC Color Patinum Titan Network Wi-Fi 5 (2x2), Bluetooth Ports 1x USB Type-C, 1x USB Type-A 3.0, 1x microSD reader, 1x headphone/microphone combo jack Dimensions 11.33" x 7.96" x 0.66”(287.9 x 202.3 x 16.7 mm) Weight 2.60 lbs (1.18 kg) Other features Stereo speakers (1.5W x 2), 720p Webcam

Chromebook 4+

The plus version shares most of the same specs with the smaller model — same CPU, same RAM/storage options, same color, same ports, same battery capacity, and so on. The only major difference is that it has a bigger 15.6-inch 1920x1080 screen, with a larger physical size and slightly heavier design to accommodate the display. There's also an additional Type-C port.

The Chromebook 4+ starts at $299.99, which is more expensive than most of its budget competitors, like the HP Chromebook 14 and Acer Chromebook 15. Still, if you don't need a ton of processing power, the Chromebook 4+ doesn't seem to be a terrible option.

Specs Processor Intel® Celeron® Processor N4000 (1.10 GHz up to 2.60 GHz 4 MB L2 Cache) Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600 Display 15.6" HD LED Display (1920x1080), anti-reflective Memory 4 or 6GB LPDDR4 Storage 32 or 64GB eMMC Color Patinum Titan Network Wi-Fi 5 (2x2), Bluetooth Ports 2x USB Type-C, 1x USB Type-A 3.0, 1x microSD reader, 1x headphone/microphone combo jack Dimensions 14.16" x 9.64" x 0.65" (359.7 x 244.9 x 16.5 mm) Weight 3.75 lbs (1.7 kg) Other features Stereo speakers (1.5W x 2), 720p Webcam

Both Chromebooks are expected to become available for purchase today from Samsung.com, Best Buy, and other retailers. We'll add links to this post once the product listings go live.