Fall is in full swing and there's a chill in the air (well, where I am, anyway). Warm your bones with some fine deals: today, you can get an Echo Dot for half off and two USB-C cables for just five bucks, plus savings on a cool Bluetooth speaker and some smart security gear.

Echo Dot: $25 ($25 off)

Third-generation Echo Dot — $24.99, $25 off (Woot)

The Echo Dot is the cheapest point of entry into Amazon's smart speaker ecosystem. The third generation saw a marked improvement in sound quality over previous versions, and you can grab one for half off on Woot today.

Marshall Kilburn Steel Edition: $129 ($11 off)

Marshall Kilburn Steel Edition Bluetooth speaker — $150, $100 off (Best Buy)

If you're gonna get a Bluetooth speaker, it might as well be a cool one. They don't come much cooler than Marshall's Kilburn, with its guitar amp-inspired styling, physical knobs, and carrying strap. It gets super loud, and will play music for up to 20 hours on a single charge. Best Buy's got the Steel Edition — a special edition variant of the speaker — for $150, today only. That's $100 less than they usually charge.

Yale Security smart deadbolt: $82 ($15 off)

Yale Security push-button deadbolt with Z-Wave — $82.02, $15.48 off (Amazon)

Having secure entry into your home without a key is mighty slick and futuristic, and this discounted deadbolt from Yale is one of the cheapest ways to live that dream. It's got a keypad for combination entry, which is cool enough on its own — but it's also Z-Wave compatible, which means that, with the right equipment, you can lock and unlock your door remotely using your phone. Normally almost $100 lately, you can pick one up for $82 on Amazon right now.

Arlo Q indoor security camera: $112 ($35 off)

Arlo Q 1080p indoor security camera — $111.99, $35 off (Woot)

If you're already invested in one security camera ecosystem, you probably don't want to go adding cams from other brands. Stay in your Arlo comfort zone with $35 off the Arlo Q indoor camera from Woot. Like any security camera worth its salt, the Q shoots in full HD and can see in the dark. You can pick one up for $112 while supplies last.

Choetech USB-C-to-USB-C cable two-pack: $5 ($5 off)

Choetech USB-C-to-USB-C cable two-pack — $4.99 with coupon, $5 off (Amazon)

You can never have enough USB cables, right? You can pick up a pair of Choetech USB-C-to-USB-C cables for just five bucks on Amazon. One is 3.3 feet long — that's a meter — and the other is 6.6 feet. Choetech rates them for charging speeds of up to 60 watts and data transfer speeds as high as 480 megabytes per second. That's not bad for $2.50 a pop. Use coupon code MJBA6PZV at checkout to get this price.