The Roku Premiere debuted last year as a 4K-capable streaming player priced at just $40. That was already a fairly good price, but now the box has dropped to just $30 on Amazon.

As with all Roku devices, this is a fully-self contained streaming box with an included remote — no pressing buttons on your phone, like with a Chromecast (though, there is a remote control app if you want to do that).

The Roku Premiere has access to virtually every media platform on the planet, including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Now, YouTube, and others. There's also a 'Roku Channel' with a few movies and shows you can watch completely for free.