The mobile gaming industry is worth lots of money and big, projected to generate about $90 billion by 2021. With 2.4 billion people expected to play mobile games in 2019 alone, many companies have been releasing phones branded as "gaming" phones, such as Asus, Razer, Xiaomi, and more. Going along with this rising trend of gaming phones, Google has started a new program called Gaming Device Certification that will ensure future gaming phones perform smoothly, predictably, and support the latest gaming APIs.

New details about Google's Gaming Device Certification arrives via a leaked copy of version 7.0 of Google's Google Mobile Services (GMS) document dated to September 3rd courtesy of XDA. The GMS document basically lays out the technical requirements that companies must follow if they want to obtain approval to preload Google's suite of apps and services, such as the Google Play Store and Google Play Service, among other things.

In regards to gaming device certification, section 13.14 of the GMS document lays down the rules for companies to follow, such as making use of all CPU cores and preventing unexpected throttling to avoid odd behavior, providing modern and up-to-date GPU and display APIs, and allocating reasonable amounts of memory to games so their processes aren't killed unexpectedly.

As noted by XDA, with no older versions of the GMS document to make a comparison to, we don't know how new Gaming Device Certification is. But considering there was a job application posted on Linkedin that called for a Developer Relation Program Manager for "Android Game Device Certification" around June this year, it looks like a relatively new requirement that's been added to the GMS.

To our knowledge, no phones on the market to date have received Gaming Device Certification, but we'll let you know if that changes.