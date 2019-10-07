In keeping with tradition, monthly security patches for Android are being released for Pixel phones starting today, with one twist: this is the first time we've gotten a monthly update since Android 10 landed. (The "C3" presumably bugfix release last month doesn't count.) That means a whole pile of functional patches is also included, fixing everything from sensor calibration to potential bootloops, memory drains, and missing notifications.
The full list of functional patches, sorted according to the devices they pertain to, is just below:
Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL
- Wi-Fi stability improvements
- System stability improvements
- Fix for memory drain in UI
- Fix for missing heads-up notifications
- Gesture navigation stability improvements
- Fix for bootloop in certain device locale modes
Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL
- Fix for missing notifications in Pixel Stand mode
- Sensor calibration improvements
The sensor calibration tweaks may be a fix for some reports of issues with device sensors after updating to Android 10. It was previously rumored that a fix could land with the October update. The "fix for memory drain in UI" could also mitigate the previous memory leak when exiting apps by pressing back — which has also been marked "fixed" in the issue tracker.
If we notice any substantial changes from this update we'll be sure to let you know, though it sounds like these functional patches mostly address bugs; the only tweaks noticeable should be things working when they didn't before. Still, Android 10 wasn't without its issues when it landed, and plenty of folks suffering from the problems addressed in this update will be happy to see them go away.
On top of the functional patches, There's also a small pile of high and critical security patches included, plus a new set of media codecs being distributed through Google Play — probably thanks to Project Mainline.
October's updates should be rolling out soon, if they aren't already. Essential owners should note the company claims it's already rolling out for them. Pixel OTA and full factory images have been posted to Google's site, if you're impatient. Associated build numbers all come in at QP1A.191005.007, except the older original Pixels and Pixel 2, which get an "A1" suffix.
