Smartphone addiction, like nicotine addiction, is real and it has several negative consequences, such as adversely affecting your social life, your ability to work or study, and even messing with how your brain functions. In response, some companies have created apps to help you find a good balance, such as Google's Digital Wellbeing. Starting from September 3rd, 2019, Digital Wellbeing will no longer be an optional phone feature but an Android requirement for all manufacturers to implement into their devices.

Digital Wellbeing debuted during the summer of 2018 and was initially limited to Pixel devices before spreading out to more phones. To quickly summarize, Digital Wellbeing aims to help limit your time spent on your devices through functions such as the Dashboard (shows how long and how often you use apps), an App Timer (set daily time limits on certain apps), and Wind Down (reduce the urge to use the phone at night), among other things. Ryne Hager has a more complete breakdown of what Digital Wellbeing does.

Our friends at XDA got hold of a leaked Google Mobile Services (GMS) document dated September 3rd, 2019, which lays down the rule for all device makers who wish to pre-load Google's suite of apps and services into their devices to follow. The requirements are very specific: any new and existing product that launches with Android 9 or 10 or is upgraded to Android 9 or 10 after September 3rd must have a digital wellbeing solution with parental controls. Additionally, the feature must be prominent by being located at the top level of the settings app. Google offers device makers some flexibility, however, by allowing them to integrate either Google's own Digital Wellbeing app or by implementing their own custom solution.

With digital wellbeing soon to become much more prevalent inside our devices, it will hopefully help some of us to regain our freedom from the multitude of screens that fight for our attention and increase our awareness about screen addiction.