Portable power banks are definitely a convenient invention, but ones that can simultaneously charge several devices are even more practical. There are several ones on the market that let you fill up two or even three products at once, but Aukey's external battery has four ports to charge all of them at the same time. It usually sells for $46, but you can save $16 thanks to the promo code below.

The 20,000mAh battery features two 12W USB-A ports, a Quick Charge 3.0 USB-A output, and a USB-C PD port. The latter delivers up to 18W and can also be used for charging. Unfortunately, it's not powerful enough to fill up a laptop, as most would require higher wattage, but it's enough for an iPad Pro. There's also a microUSB input, just in case you'd rather use an older cable, even though a USB-C to USB-C cable is included in the box.

To grab the battery pack for $30, you'll have to use coupon MSMRZHEK while checking out, which will grant you a $16 discount on your purchase.